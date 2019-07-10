Speech to Text for Kasson Flooding leads to heated City Council meeting

you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// continuing coverage two major storms á one week apart... leaving thousands of dollars worth of damage and comminities flooded. kimt news 3 continues to follow the devastation left behind by historic flooding in dodge and olmsted counties. take a look. this was the scene june 28th in kasson ... as floodwaters made major roadways impassable... and crept into backyards and basements. as cleanáup continues it's been a rocky road... and quite controversial. kasson residents blame the city and its sewers for the seepage in their basements. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us in studio á isabella you were at tonight's firestorm of a council meeting... fill us in. george and katie á oneábyáone residents went to the podium tonight to talk about all the damage done to their homes and property. and let me tell you... the sights are horrendous. "i was pumping out sewer, i mean feces out of the sewer." "we are like a third world country at times with our sewer system." "we don't have the luxury of simply fixing it and waiting for reimbursement. " patience wearing thin at tonight's heated city council meeting. residents showing me pictures and videos of their flooded homes. the despair apparent. "it gets very frustrating when you have your home invaded by raw sewage and damaging everything down in our basement." nancy and matt kleeberger lost ten to 15 thousand dollars in personal property and want city action. "it's time for them to do something about it." mayor chris mckern says there are no simple solutions. "right this minute i don't have an answer that's going to fix everything today." still the mayor vows to do what he can. "we have aging infrastructur e which just happens over a long period of time. it's really nobody's fault. it just takes a long time to replace that stuff. it's an ongoing project and we're going to keep working hard at it." the kleebergers mayor chris mckern says to keep calling and emailing him with any concerns you might have about your homes and properties. george and katie á this will certainly be an onágoing issue we'll continue to follow up on. thanks, isabella. kasson city council members also say to reach out to them with any concerns. their contact information can be found on our website heard to kimt dot com. if you live in byron and are in need of a flood cleanáup kit... red cross delivered 24 today. they are first come, first serve á at city hall. governor