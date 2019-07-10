Clear

SEMA opens new location in Grand Meadow

SEMA achinery implement opens a 6th location in southeastern Minnesota.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 10:52 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

a soggy spring brought with it a wide array of struggles for farmers á as they tried to put crops in the ground. there is some good news though á a new sema equipment store is opening in southeastern minnesota... to better serve those in the ag industry when machinery breaks down. this store á in grand meadow á is the 6th location opening in the southeastern part of the state. today á they hosted an open house with tractor exhibits and tours of the new facilities. a former farmer tells kimt having parts accessible and nearby when needed á is pivotal when it's (go time during planting and harvesting. "so they have to travel less to find what they need." this facility has about 45 fullátime employees and cost a little over 8ámillion. tomorrow on kimt news 3 at daybreak á hear from those in the ag industry á
