Discussions continue to tackle Med City homelessness

next continuing coverage kimt news 3 has been following the onágoing efforts of rochester and olmsted county leaders to address the growing homelessness problem. mayor kim norton is passionate about the problem and eager to find the homeless comfortable shelter, other than skyways and buses. now á leaders are getting creative in the search for solutions. today á the president and cáeáo of catholic charities joined the discussion... kimt news 3's annalise johnson caught up with the key figures at the third meeting of the mayor's work group on homelessness. tim marx, a rochester native, is president and ceo of catholic charities of st paul and minneapolis. "and what is so heartening to see in my hometown is the type of collaboration that is coming together to address what is right now not a crisis, but a problem." he offered advice to mayor norton's work group on homelessness. marx visit comes at a time when city skyways are filled with the homeless and the city is considering a crack down.. "that is a public health and public safety challenge and that allowing people to spend the night in those inhumane conditions is not the right thing and it is the right thing to not permit that. but you also need to have a solution." the question the city and county are trying to answer is if people aren't allowed to sleep in the city's skywalks, where will they go? especially during minnesota's harsh winters. leighton munger lived in the skyways before moving into a halfway house. "we've got elderly people up there. we've got vets up there. we've got people that have gone to fight for us up there and that's how we're treating them. no, that's not how we should treat anybody." norton is worried about the coming cold. "we still have renovations even if we do find a place to bring something up to speed. i'm very nervous." munger hopes rochester holds off on skyway ordinances. "i hope they have a solution by then. if not, they just keep the skyways open." munger is optimistic. "i know they're going to help it out. i know the mayor here she held this meeting and i think that she's doing the right thing." in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. just how big is rochester's homeless problem? the city and county say it's nearly impossible to count everyone á but the salvation army recorded serving 150 individuals this past winter and rochester public school estimates 400 of their students live in unstable housing situations.