Speech to Text for Geocaching challenge brings visitors to Mason City

a mason city couple is using their love of a unique hobby to bring more visitors to the river city. their passion... is geocaching... it's a sort of treasure hunt that uses gápás coordinates to find a hidden object. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city to explain, nick? live george and katie á behind me is central park in mason city, where somewhere there is a geocache just waiting to be found. all you need is a smartphone to find it. mary and terry balek (baleáick) have created a geocaching challenge. the clues on this map draw the picture of 'mister toot' the tromboneá playing mascot of mason city. "i like to see people come to town and whatnot. to visit here. mason city has a lot to offer and i wanted to be part of it and that's how we did it." their efforts have brought geocachers from around the country including new york and connecticut. terry says any extra tourism generated by this will be good for the local economy. "i've been in contact with a group of people from florida that are coming up to do it. they're not just going to do that and leave, they're doing other things." the couple picked up the hobby in 2008. they have four grownáup daughers who are also hooked on the interactive outdoor activity. mary says it's an activity that just about everyone can do. "people of all ages are able to do it. for us, it's rebonding. we're empty nesters and being able to go and do things together again. young families, it's katie and george á i downloaded the geocaching app on my phone and i just might spend the rest of the night searching the park here for the hidden geocache. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks, nick. to learn more about the geocache á head to kimt dot com. look for this story under the local news tab.