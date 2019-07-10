Clear

Saint Ansgar's senior roster leads way in 8-0 victory over DNH

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

manly where saint ansgar had home team advantage over dikeánew hartford. they also had rally caps made out of mcdonald's frech fry boxes. brooklyn hackbart gets the saints going with a grounder past short stop which would score a run á but she gets caught up in a run down for the third out. then sam hemann lays down a bunt and there';s a throwing error allowing her to round to second while scoring hannah patterson. but the key today for lily walk and the saints was an expereinced defense á keeping the wolverines off the bases in an eight to zero victory.xxx i have great defense they're all á my infield's all seniors so that really helps that we have experience and get along well. i also have a really goo catcher so i think how we act together and our connections all help us do better on the field. each week á we highlight a local studentá athlete of the week who excels on and off the field á and this weeks sáaáw marked a milestone in her career tonight. laken lienhard
Community Events