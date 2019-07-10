Clear

Newman stuns Rockford in run-rule

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

us now from studio three. studio 3 the rockford softball team has begun to peak as the season progressed á so the newman catholic softball team knew they'd have to take care of business in the early goings. the warriors and knights squared off in mason city. paige leininger grounds one to right field and that would allow erin smith to reach home. that was followed by yet another well hit ball through the gap from macy alexander. then it would become the leah martinez show á this ball goes out to center for one of her five rábá i's then she places this one on the left field wall going four for four tonight and the knights take the win by runá rule á 12 to zilch á she says she was just sticking to the game plan.xxx our key was to like come into this game confidently and just like hit the bat really hard and once we like do that we can go a long ways. we need to adjust to a lot of different pitchers and i think we got this we just need to be confident more and keep connecting the ball really well. and we move over
