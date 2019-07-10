Clear

Doug Munn named Clear Lake head coach

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

and it was announced this morning that clear lake schools have hired doug munn as the next wrestling coach at clear lake high school. he takes over after mike lester á who was recently named the middle school principal. however á munn is a familiar face with the pogram as he spent time with the lions as an assistant coach for several years. he will be assisted by evan johnson and brad brosdahl.
