Speech to Text for SAW: Crestwood's Laken Lienhard

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local student á athlete of the week who excels on the field and in the classroom á and a crestwood junior is dominating the class. laken lienhard ranks third in the class with 57 total hits on the season which is fifth best among class 3a for batting average á sitting at a whopping .559. she's also the third most effective pitcher in the state with 296 strikeouts recorded this season. she was also a force for the cadets on the hardwoods á averaging 9.2 points per game á sinking 32 threeá pointers á and shot 82á percent from the charity strip. if you'd like to noinate a studentá athlete of the week á log on to out website at káiámát dot com and fill out the nomination forum under the sports