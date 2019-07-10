Clear

SAW: Crestwood's Laken Lienhard

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

local student á athlete of the week who excels on the field and in the classroom á and a crestwood junior is dominating the class. laken lienhard ranks third in the class with 57 total hits on the season which is fifth best among class 3a for batting average á sitting at a whopping .559. she's also the third most effective pitcher in the state with 296 strikeouts recorded this season. she was also a force for the cadets on the hardwoods á averaging 9.2 points per game á sinking 32 threeá pointers á and shot 82á percent from the charity strip. if you'd like to noinate a studentá athlete of the week á log on to out website at káiámát dot com and fill out the nomination forum under the sports
