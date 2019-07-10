Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/10

Nelson's forecast includes big heat

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 8:12 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 8:12 PM
Chris Nelson

lowerthird2 anchor:george mallet chris nelson coverage you can count on i'm joined now by kimt storm team 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson. weather-live-3 a weak disturbance aloft could generate a shower or two the rest of wednesday. high pressure moves in for the rest of the week with a strong ridge dome of heat moving in this weekend. the prolong period of hot and humid conditions are expected starting on friday. highs pump up into the upper 80s for friday and the weekend; some parts of the area could already be in the low 90s. early next week will be the warmest during this span as highs should get into the low to mid 90s, especially on monday and tuesday. there are small variables each day depending upon the scattered showers or storms that could be kicked up by diurnal heating and breaking the cap. the earliest chances of a storm may be on friday, and then a few more chances into early next week. some may be severe! this will have to be watched closely with the greater amount of instability due to the heat and humidity. tonight: partly cloudy, slight chance lows: near 60 winds: w 7-15 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny highs: upper 70s winds: n 5-10 tomorrow night: mostly clear lows: near 60 winds: vrbl 5-10 peak alerts-grx-3 peak alerts-grx-5 peak alerts are
Mason City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking cooler temps before heat and humidity return
Storm Team 3: Hot and stormy days coming

