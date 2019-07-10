Speech to Text for Bait shortage affects summer fishing

it's beautiful weather to grab your fishing pole and hit the pond. but a shortage of some live bait is making it a frustrating summer for some anglers. kimt news three's calyn thompson has gone fishing to show us how the shortage is impacting local fishing enthusiasts.xx x on the scene calyn: in the land of 10,000 lakes what you catch is a big deal. but what you use to catch it makes a big difference. (nat: it's a bullhead zach! you caught a bullhead! it's the catch of the day. (nat: niiiiiice it's one worth documenting. (nat: good job á i caught a big one yay! they don't celebrate for long, as they dip their line right back into the water. their secret to success? (nat: you do got a nice one zach! live bait's still the, it's the oldest way of catching fish and it's still one of the best. (nat: and these are the minnows. they're right now what we're having a shortage of. over at minske bait and tackle... it's their job to get people equipped to fish. but with a shortage of some of these small fish á it can be tough. everyone wants sucker minnows and we can't get them. that's jeff minske. and what happened was the rearing pond froze out, and it killed all the minnows that we're supposed to be getting this year. minske takes what he can get from his supplier... but suggests people using a little bit of everything when you hit the dock. because if i can do it... (nat: did i get one? yup another one! anyone can! reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// minske says the flooding isn't helping matters since people can't go out to set or recover their minnow traps. he thinks a week or two of dry weather will help.///