Speech to Text for Iowa has poor ranking for bridges

for drivers in the hawkeye state á this might hit close to home. a recent article ranks iowa as one of the worst in the nation for the condition of its roads and bridges. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city to explain why iowa has such a dubious reputation when it comes to their highways and byways.xxx live financial news website 24á7 wall street put together a ranking of all 50 states, with the unflattering title, 'states that are falling apart'. according to the article, iowa ranks third.xxx the low ranking can be linked to the number of structurally deficient bridges in iowa. the article says about 19 percent of bridges are in bad shape... including this one on 12th street north east in mason city. it received a poor rating by the iowa department of transportatio n. roads across the state aren't doing much better. seven and a half percent are also in poor condition. allyssa luke can agree with that, she says it's been rough on her car. "i dont know how many times i've replaced my tires or my struts. my mom's control arm hit a bump... her car is gone." danika brooks, who has lived in mason city all her life, says the rough roads are annoying, but the construction is worse. "i think construction could slow down a little bit. that makes surprisingly, minnesota did not score badly for the condition of it's roads and bridges, they were ranked 36th. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// iowa did get one good score from the rankings. the state's commute time was the 7th lowest in the nation. drivers only take about 19 and a half minutes to get to work./// freezing temperatures from this winter are still having an impact today á even on a summer sport. we're casting a line to find out what a brutal winter has to do with a frustrating bait shortage.///