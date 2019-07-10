Speech to Text for Award for Anti-Racism Efforts

diversity council honored-vo-3 a rochester nonprofit is being recognized for their efforts combating racism in the med city. dc honor-vo-1 lowerthird2line:award for anti-racism efforts rochester, mn the diversity council is selected as the 2019 recipient of the nonprofit mission award in the anti-racism initiative category. it's presented by the minnesota council of nonprofits. dee sabol is the diversity council's executive director. she feels their work to make rochester an inclusive place is important as the city continues to grow. xxx dc honor-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dee sabol executive director, diversity council we know who we want to be as a community and that we don't want inequities and we don't want to see bias entering into our policies or our education or other places. we need to really focus ourselves on that with all of the grace and good will that we have as minnesotans the diversity council is celebrating 30 years in rochester this summer. / looking for