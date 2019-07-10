Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Award for Anti-Racism Efforts

Rochester's diversity council is being recognized

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 5:50 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Award for Anti-Racism Efforts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

diversity council honored-vo-3 a rochester nonprofit is being recognized for their efforts combating racism in the med city. dc honor-vo-1 lowerthird2line:award for anti-racism efforts rochester, mn the diversity council is selected as the 2019 recipient of the nonprofit mission award in the anti-racism initiative category. it's presented by the minnesota council of nonprofits. dee sabol is the diversity council's executive director. she feels their work to make rochester an inclusive place is important as the city continues to grow. xxx dc honor-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dee sabol executive director, diversity council we know who we want to be as a community and that we don't want inequities and we don't want to see bias entering into our policies or our education or other places. we need to really focus ourselves on that with all of the grace and good will that we have as minnesotans the diversity council is celebrating 30 years in rochester this summer. / looking for
Mason City
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking cooler temps before heat and humidity return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Award for Anti-Racism Efforts

Image

New Rochester City Department

Image

Crews Work to Reopen Roads

Image

Toward Zero Deaths Night

Image

Fountain Lake dredging

Image

Albert Lea Public Library wants your input

Storm Team 3: Hot and stormy days coming

Image

Summer camp builds lasting change for community

Image

Tracking Below Average Temps Before a BIG Warm Up

StormTeam 3: Below-average temps Wednesday before the heat arrives

Community Events