Speech to Text for New Rochester City Department

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

community development-toss-2 as the med city grows--- so too does the need for good ideas. rochester leaders are unveiling a new city department aimed at infusing city growth with good and efficient ideas. kimt news three's raquel hellman joins us with a look at this new department. community development-bvo-5 community development-bvo-3 george this is the first piece of a much bigger picture. it's a new city department to make development in rochester easier and more efficient as the city grows. community development-bvo-1 lowerthird2line:new department to help the growing city rochester, mn mayor kim norton cut the ribbion on the new department earlier this morning at city hall. cindy steinhauser will head it up/ she's the community development director - and she hopes to make rochester growth organic. xxx community development-bsot-1 lowerthird2line:cindy steinhauser community development director include sustainability, urban design and heritage preseveration so really taking a holistic approach to community development. community development-bsot-3 the department is still in the early stages of staffing. it should be up and running in the coming weeks. / travelers demo-bpvo-1