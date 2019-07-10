Speech to Text for Crews Work to Reopen Roads

floods co roads-stngr-2 thousands of us are still dealing with the aftermath of historic flooding that hit our area. floods co roads-vobp-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:saturday parts of our area still recovering after floods kimt news 3 this past weekend some areas were swamped by nearly seven inches of rain. the week before that... four to eight inches drenched olmsted county. some roads and bridges remain closed...causing a major inconvenience for drivers. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox brings us the latest on efforts to reopen damaged roads. xxx floods co roads-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:crews working to reopen roads after floods olmsted co., mn vo:historic flooding ravaging roadways. floods co roads-pkgll-5 sot: i can't hardley imagine all these roads that are closed never seen anything like it. floods co roads-pkgll-11 vo:kelly melloon has called olmsted county home for over five decades. heavy rain soaked olmsted and dodge counties not once but twice in recent weeks. sot: i aint never seen anything like this water was out six feet wide i don't know how deep it is i didnt get out and look at it. vo: floodwater and its effects on the pavement mean the roads in olmsted county are now dotted with "road closed" signs and barricades. floods co roads-pkgll-3 reporter: roads like these where hit hard by the historic flooding. floods co roads-pkgll-12 now crews are busy working to reopen the eroded roads. nat: working floods co roads-pkgll-8 sot: trees that are down areas where the enbankments have slid down to the road all has to be cleaned up. floods co roads-pkgll-13 vo:the damage is the worse it has been in years and is costing the county hundreds of thosands of dollars to fix. sot: what made it worse was having two storms back to back. so all the work that we did basically had to be redone again and the second storm had an even bigger toll then the first one did. vo:olmsted county highway maintance engineer chad schuman says there's no set date in sight to reopen the roads. residents will have to use detours as crews fix the damaged pavement. sot: tell her to quick raining that's what we got to do to get quit raining. melloon is among those hoping mother nature is finished with the wet weather. vo:in olmsted county jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. olmsted county staff want to remind drivers that not heeding road closure signs is against state law. offenders can face fines or even jail time. / iowa