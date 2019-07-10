Speech to Text for Toward Zero Deaths Night

and thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at five. in mason city - i'm amy fleming... and in rochester - i'm george mallet. first tonight... perhaps you've heard of the toward zero deaths approach to highway safety. simply put--- the idea behind toward zero deaths is that even one traffic-related death on our roads is unacceptable. t-z-d uses a combination of education, enforcement, and engineering to make progress. toward zero deaths is holding an educational event tonight at the rochester honker's baseball game. kimt news 3's calyn thompson is there and joins us live - calyn? xxx tzd honkers-lintro-2 hey george - a lot going on behind me for toward zero death night at the rochester honkers game. lots of emergency vehicles and different agencies representing tonight. tzd honkers-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:toward zero deaths night at honkers game rochester, mn before the first pitch just happened at 5 o'clock tonight the rochester honkers got a photo opp on some of the bigger machinery. the whole point of tonight... is to get people to think safer on the roads as we are in the midst of the one hundred deadliest days. many people are here to check out the equipment that first responders use for our safety.xxx tzd honkers-lsots-1 lowerthird2line:nancy and mike kelly red wing, mn it's nice to know that it's all here. you don't think of - well you think of mayo clinic and ambulances, so to see all the- what is that the rescue squad and that looks like a tank i don't know what that is, but yeah it's very interesting. tzd honkers-lsots-4 it's important just so they see the type of equipment we use and what we do on a daily basis and just to interact with them and let them know we also enjoy watching baseball. the first game of the double header has started but you still have time to get down here. they'll be doing different activities for the first few innings. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. a toward zero deaths conference featuring speakers and exhibits is planned for the end of october in saint cloud minnesota. /