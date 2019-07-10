Clear
Fountain Lake dredging

We get an update on the project.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 4:44 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

/ dredging update-vo-2 it's a story we've been following since before the project even began. the dredging of fountain lake in albert lea. as we continue our coverage - we wanted to know - where is the process at right now? dredging update-vo-1 dredging update-vo-4 phase one of the dredging is wrapping up - and phase two will begin next year. the goal of the 17 million dollar project is to remove sediment from the lake and improve the quality of the water. ruth noren lives right on the lake. while she loves the view - she also has some concerns about what she sees.xxx dredging update-sot-1 dredging update-sot-2 "the last few years we've had a lot of weeds and i think its probably green algae in the bay. the shell rock watershed is district is working to get more funding to extend the dredging project. we'll show you how they plan to do that - tonight on kimt news three at six. /
