Speech to Text for Albert Lea Public Library wants your input

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the albert lea public library needs your help. every three years - they put together a strategic plan to shape the direction of the library. kimt news three's maleeha kamal is finding out what local residents want to see in the future.xxx library programs-llpkg-1 library programs-llpkg-2 you can't judge a book by its cover because there is always more to the story. library programs-llpkg-13 and at the albert lea public library - that story goes beyond books. "one small step for puzzle pieces." puzzles - games - and art projects are just some of the other items offered here to help enrich developing minds. brothers soul and ares busall make a trip to the library at least twice a week with their mom. the boys are home schooled.. and for them the library is a safe place for them to explore and be themselves. soul says each time it's a new adventure. library programs-llpkg-3 soul busall sot: "meeting new friends mostly. we mostly play around with legos and maybe read a few books." library programs-llpkg-14 but its not all fun and games. library programs-llpkg-11 annice sevett sot "we have some science activities and some art activities we have a lot of stem based programming. annice sevett helps run the library and says they're working to put the pieces together with the bigger picture in mind. annice sevett sot."every three years we update our strategic plan and this year we are starting with a community survey to get community input we really want to tailor what the library does to to what the community wants from us. library programs-llpkg-8 a plan to help families like this one get the most out of their local library. library programs-llpkg-9 serenity wolff: "more activities throughout the day and year. a variety of topics, different people different backgrounds and different cultures." library programs-llpkg-12 look live you can pick up a survey here or online. you have until july 26. reporting in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three. the library will take the information they get from the survey and put a plan together to present to the city council in december. if it's approved - the plan will start to take shape in january. / live eye tease-rdr-2 and here's a live look over albert