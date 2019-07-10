Speech to Text for Summer camp builds lasting change for community

about 30 residents in pine island are getting some home improvement projects... all for free! we first told you about this on sunday... that about 150 campers from across the midwest are in pine island for the christian based camp "teenserve"... where they fix up homes for people in need. kimt news three's annalisa pardo followed the campers to one of their projects and shows us how it's changing people's lives. patricia kanke is a singleámom of three.... which makes working on her new home, hard to do. i have a five year old, a one year old, and then a twoá montháold, so it's hard to get anything done. that's where these guys come in. tape ripping and once we get about halfway, team two can come in and start doing the walls. as part of the camp "teen serve" teens are volunteering to do some home improvement projects for kanke. we're going to be painting ceilings and walls today. jackson kobe is just one of the volunteers helping paint the house, the shed, and the basement... which will be turned into another bedroom for kanke's family of four. the boys are kind of sharing their room right now, so it will be nice. for teens like grace cisco, the week is about more than just the projects, it's about extending a hand to those who need it. people don't always ask for help, so when they do, they should know people are there to help. paint strokes a paint brush can really change a lot. it's basically one stroke in their life that basically changes it. throughout the week, the campers will work on about 30 homes in pine island., but will plan to do more if they have time... since about 115 pine island residents applied for help. we have more information about the christian camp with this story on kimt dot