Tracking Below Average Temps Before a BIG Warm Up

Tracking Below Average Temps Before a BIG Warm Up

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 7:16 AM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 7:16 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

for one cold front down and another on the way á this time bringing much less of a chance for severe weather but a brief bout of cooler than average temps. today will start off more on the sunny side before clouds steadily increase during the late morning/early afternoon. with the clouds comes a chance for a few spotty showers and much breezier conditions than we've had in a while. winds will gust near 30 mph from the west as another front passes over us, cooling temps and drying out the air. dew points will only be in the 50s for thursday while surface temps will hover around 80. no need to worry though, summer fans. the heat and humidity will return friday and well into the next work week alongside plenty more sunshine. highs will near 90 for monday and tuesday. today:increasin g clouds/breezy highs: upper 70s winds: w 5á15, gusts near 30 mph tonight: partly cloudy/breezy lows: near 60 winds: nw 5á15, gusts near 20 mph
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
