Speech to Text for A brotherhood like no other

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all familiar with the name bryce ball at newman catholic high school á but a name that might go far to unnoticed is the last name of fitzgerald. all three sons have dedicated many hours to he sport of baseball with a competitive spirit that mom says started at a young age.xxx it was a lot of wiffle ball in the backyard with josh the youngest being tormented pretty much by jack and ben but it just made him a very strong competitor because they expected so much out of him. like any group of siblings á fights over sports were a common occurence in the fitzgerald household á but that's why current newman catholic senior á josh fitzgerald holds so much respect for his two older brothers. i can remember ever since i was little watching jack and he first started playing newman varsity baseball it was just so fun to watch him watching him succeed and go on to college and me and ben were lucky enough to play a few years together and we won two championships together which is really special and jack was coaching like not a lot of people can say that and i just really looked up to them taken after them and followed their role. but josh says the competitive spirit won't go away any time soon. oh yeah, i always wanted to win more than my brothers and give them crap all the time that i have more championship than them so i definitely wanted to win more than them and its fun that i got to compete like that you know and watching them when they're role models and i got to follow after them i'm really luck to have them in my life. their mom á shelley á gets nostalgic when she remembers all of their years watching sports together. it's been very nostalgic and i kind of chokes me up a little bit but i'm so proud of all of them and they just feed off each other they support each other and as a parent josh has commited to play baseball at kirkwood community college where his older brother á jack á is an assistant coach.