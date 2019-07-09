Clear

9-year-old makes blankets for mayo clinic patients

A good deed is keeping pediatric patients at Mayo Clinic warm.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 10:54 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

it's a good deed that will warm your heart. ... quite literally. sophie neu is a special 9á yeará old girl who once told her mother she wanted to cure cancer. her mother á lori neu á a nurse at mayo clinic children's center had the idea to start smaller by working with her daughter to make 25 blankets for patients at mayo. a lot of care... passion... and process that goes into making these blankets. "so we take fuzzy fabric, we place them together as we want the colors, so then we snip and the corners and everywhere like that much apart, then we just tie them together in a knot." sophie plans to
