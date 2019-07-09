Speech to Text for Cannabis conundrum in Iowa

2018. it's a cannibis conundrum in iowa. confusion between state laws and federal laws led iowa's attorney general to step in and issue a clarification on what's legal and what's not when it comes to cannabis. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us from the mason city newsroom to explain, nick? newsroom iowa residents are dazed and confused when it comes to the state's 2019 hemp act. according to the attorney general, the state guidelines will closely follow federal law, which still says marijuana is a schedule one drug. farmers who want to start growing hemp, will have to wait until the year 2020 at the earliest before they start planting. mason city police chief jeff brinkley. "the state has to submit a iowa hemp plan to the us department of agriculture, i believe, to get approved before any of that can begin to happen and so right now, until some of those federal things fall into place it would be illegal for anybody to possess those things right now in iowa." some states have given the okay to hemp dervied products, including cábád oil and medications. in iowa cannabisá based medications have to be approved by the uás food and drug administration. users will have to get a medical marijuana card. according to the attorney general's statement, cábá d oil remains illegal. "we've always told people, buyer beware on this stuff, and sellers beware, because it's not legal. now i think with this attorney general's opinion on this, we've got some plain language that makes this a violation of iowa code." mason city resident alex armitage says he thinks iowa should follow the example of states including colorado, and decriminalize marijuana. "they're really restrictive and kind of dumb. they need to really give more of an open mind to it because there's a lot of benefits to it, like the memo from iowa's attorney general also went on to say foods that contain hulled hemp seed, hemp seed protein powder and hemp seed oil are ((legal in iowa, because they have been approved by the fádáa. live in the mason city newsroom, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick, much of the confusion over marijuana came from the passage of the 2018 farm bill, which allows for farmers to grow industrial hemp, with low táhác levels. tá hác is the chemical in cannabis that is responsible for marijuana's