Soggy season limits fresh produce

Area gardeners are worried about there being less fresh produce at Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester this season, due to the rain.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

more developments continuing coverage from washed out roads á to flooded basements... kimt news 3 continues to follow historic flash flooding in dodge and olmsted counties. take a look at what the parking lot of channel one regional food bank in southeast rochester looked like less than two weeks ago. the trucks that help serve 14 area counties á á submerged. luckily á the waters did not as the noná profit continues to pick up the pieces... now they're concerned about how the floodwaters may impact fresh produce. the olmsted county master gardener's project grows fresh produce and delivers a couple hundred pounds of fruits and veggies each year to channel one. gardener á angie dalenberg (dahláenáberg) says it's frustrating they won't be able to make the same dontations this year due to all "we normally take in about 5000 pounds out of our gardening space which is a small amount for the work that channel one does but it still... they always say the stuff we drop off is really good quality and we're just not able to do that this year." to learn how to donate fresh produce to channel one food bank... head to our website at kimt dot com. look for this story under the local news tab. a notorious
