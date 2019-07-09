Speech to Text for Racing to save the track

continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow the rochester park board's plan to pave over the track at soldiers field.. kimt news three's isabella basco joins us live from the park after speaking to a mother concerned about the plans to pave. isabella? katie and george... running shoes aren't the only things that impact our feet when we run... so do the surfaces we run on. and one mother i spoke with is adamant. she says paving the track will put her running daughter at risk. it's a race to save the track for tenille rounds. rounds home schools her running daughter and says the decision to pave over the soldiers field track will be catastrophic for those who use the oval. "it's hard on your joints, it's hard on your back, it's hard on your legs." she worries an asphalt surface will hurt her daughter's health. "she already struggles a little bit with some hip and knee issues and i really don't think asphalt would help that at all." rounds is part of a home school group that relies heavily on this track for practices. rounds says soldiers field park is essential to the fitness of rochester families. "we don't have necessarily the funds to rent. i don't know if we're even allowed to rent these facilies. without having a place like this to meet where it's open to the public and there's already a track to do some of our warmáups." jacob long is a fledgling runner. he fears a hardened surface could limit his future as a track star. "kids would fall and they would probably get hurt and you would skinned knees and bleed." rounds just hopes some middle ground can be found between the park board and those advocating for a softer vern yetzer... the park board president says the board is working with people from "save the track" to find a solution... including fundraising for a softer surface. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. that next park board meeting will be in august.