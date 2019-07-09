Speech to Text for Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast 7/9

welcome back! kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson joins us. chris á what's the rest of the evening look like? the surface low and front is slowly tracking through the viewing area, and this will lead to showers and storms on tuesday. some could be on the strong to severe side; main threats will be hail, gusty winds, and brief heavy downpours. with the storm motion being fairly quick, we shouldn't see a great chance of flash flooding. storms and rain track east overnight and out of the region as drier, less humid air moves in the next two days. we could see scattered showers on wednesday, otherwise, the skies will turn to mostly sunny and highs in the 70s. friday and the weekend drives much warmer air along a streaking ridge sending 80s and even 90s to the midwest. the kimt market could see highs near 90 late this weekend. tonight: showers and storms early, then partly cloudy lows: upper 60s winds: w 5á10 mph tomorrow: decreasing clouds, slight chance highs: upper 70s winds: sw 8á18 tomorrow night: partly cloudy it's been a wet á soggy year... and the season has not only impacted homeowners á farmers and gardeners. it's also taking quite the toll on people who need