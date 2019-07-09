Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A party like no other. Fillmore Central hosts sod party to upgrade football stadium

A different kind of party, the Falcons football stadium will be one-of-a-kind when completed.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 9:09 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 9:09 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for A party like no other. Fillmore Central hosts sod party to upgrade football stadium

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hard to believe but football sesaon is just around the corner and one high school's field is getting a make over. káiámát news three sports á zach gilleland á has our story. "you've heard of surprise parties, birthday parties, housewarming parties... natural sound but have you ever heard of a sod party, members of the fillmore central football team are giving their field a much needed face lift." up bright and early, football players, coaches and volunteers got to work.. placing fresh sod on the field... turning del elston field, into an entirely new venue. chris mensink is the falcons head coach and athletic director. he said the heavy rain throughout the season made it a challenge just to get started. "we had a lot of trouble getting things grated and ready to go so we had to postpone it from last friday but nope, today we had great help and got it all laid this morning before noon." other improvements include a new scoreboard, bleachers, and a concession area for fans... a huge upgrade for falcon football.. "i think, any time you can update your facilities, i think our schoolboard and administration have done a great job in supporting those things and we're going to enjoy this facility for many years to come." as the work continues... those that put together the field, can't wait to play on it. "i'm really excited, i didn't know it was going to turn out like this,
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
The heat is coming soon
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast 7/9

Image

A party like no other. Fillmore Central hosts sod party to upgrade football stadium

Image

Final IGHSAU softball poll released

Image

New developments: wage theft

Image

Preventing flooding in the Med City

Image

Colleges pay off student loans

Image

Rochester Cooling Center

Image

2nd Best MN City to Live In

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Debate

Image

Volunteers Cleaning Up Oxbow Park

Community Events