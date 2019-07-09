Speech to Text for A party like no other. Fillmore Central hosts sod party to upgrade football stadium

hard to believe but football sesaon is just around the corner and one high school's field is getting a make over. káiámát news three sports á zach gilleland á has our story. "you've heard of surprise parties, birthday parties, housewarming parties... natural sound but have you ever heard of a sod party, members of the fillmore central football team are giving their field a much needed face lift." up bright and early, football players, coaches and volunteers got to work.. placing fresh sod on the field... turning del elston field, into an entirely new venue. chris mensink is the falcons head coach and athletic director. he said the heavy rain throughout the season made it a challenge just to get started. "we had a lot of trouble getting things grated and ready to go so we had to postpone it from last friday but nope, today we had great help and got it all laid this morning before noon." other improvements include a new scoreboard, bleachers, and a concession area for fans... a huge upgrade for falcon football.. "i think, any time you can update your facilities, i think our schoolboard and administration have done a great job in supporting those things and we're going to enjoy this facility for many years to come." as the work continues... those that put together the field, can't wait to play on it. "i'm really excited, i didn't know it was going to turn out like this,