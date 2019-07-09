Speech to Text for New developments: wage theft

developing story there are new developments in wage theft accusations in rochester. take a look... on april 15th á kimt news 3 was there as workers protested ed lunn construction á one of the contractors working on the residence at discovery square in rochester. the workers accused lunn of tax fraud. now á those workers are pursuing a wage theft claim against lunn. this is the first investigation through the department of labor under a new law cracking down on wage theft. the law doubles the amount of state investigators working on cases and makes wage theft punishable by 5 years in prison and a 10á thousand dollar fine. it's one of the strongest wage theft laws in the country. today we sat down with nick wille (willy) á who is a business agent at a union advocating for workers rights. he says a labor broker business model exploits workers... and it's a bigger issue in the med city than you might think. for example á employees often work long hours without overtime á and don't receive workers compensation or unemployment insurance . he says in the last 5 years á roughly seventy percent of rochester apartments and hotels have been built under this they don't get paid for the work that they performed. or they'll perform work and they'll withhold the money and then they'll pay them for the past work as they do work in the future so it's like they're dangling a carrot in front of this person and the carrot is the money they're owed while this wage theft law went into effect on july first á it is not enforceable until august first. ed lunn denies legal responsibility á saying a subcontracto r employed the workers making the wage theft claim against them.