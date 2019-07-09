Speech to Text for Preventing flooding in the Med City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and more storms on the way is the last thing southern minnesotans want to hear after historic flooding over the past few weeks. this video was from just three days ago... you can see the zumbro river rose enough to completely cover the walkways... thankfully á river levels are back to normal á but what if flooding hits again? kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning about the city of rochester's plan to keep people safe and dry. she joins us live now. annalise? katie á george á friday marked the 41st anniversary of the worst flood in rochester's history. i'm here at the intersection of 6th avenue se and 4th street se... which was entirely underwater during the 1978 flood. i'm finding out what has changed between then á and now á to protect the city from rising waters.xxx "i took over the building in '88" i spoke to mike rossi owner of rossi auto body. he bought this building 10 years after it was submerged during rochester's flood of 1978. "the first few years before the flood control, i would definitely come down and move cars out, move them down the street." he says now he doesn't worry about the building flooding again. "you can watch the river raise and lower and whatever they've got going on, it's working." the city of rochester's public works department agrees á the city's flood infrastructur e is doing its job during these recent heavy rains. "it absolutely did and definitely an inconvenience to people and damage to property on a smaller level, which we don't discount, but on the large the flood control project did work as its supposed to." when the flood 41 years ago hit á there was no flood prevention measures in place... but there had been several flooding events before that á so the city knew there was a problem on their hands. now á rochester's flood control project is built to withstand a flood the size of the one in 1978. "if we start getting rains that are bigger than that, events that are bigger than that, we will be pushing the limits of our system but what we can do now is make sure that we're keeping things maintained so that they do function the way we need them to." rochester has 7 reservoirs á and a flood control channel to manage large amounts of water. these projects were completed by 1995... now á public works tells me maintaining that infrastructur e is how the city plans to protect its citizens from a major flooding event in the future. live in rochester á annalise johnson á kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. while we have been experiencing historical flooding in the last few weeks á the flood of 1978 was considered rochester's worst natural disaster in almost 100 years á and the worst flood in the city's history./// developing story new developments tonight