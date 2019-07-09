Speech to Text for Colleges pay off student loans

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a university in indiana has come up with an interesting way for students to cover the cost of tuition that student loans just don't cover. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is finding out they're taking a chunk out of their paychecks after graduation. he joins us live now. nick? according to the article in uásáa today á a purdue university graduate is having 8 percent of his paycheck taken out over nine years to help pay for his education. here in iowa at schools like north iowa area community college... the state has several programs that can give students tuition assistance or even pay for school entirely.xxx while traditional four year universities are getting more expensive, many students are looking at trade schools... where their dollar can go further. it's a change mary bloomingdale, financial aid director for north iowa area community college says she's seeing. "any student that's pursuing an education, higher ed, is becoming a wise consumer in looking for the best choice for them and what they can afford and of course a community college is a very good option for them." schools like niacc work with students to get financial aid, either through federal sources, or through the state of iowa. "we have a very strong foundation here at niacc and offer our own scholarship programs. one of the most exciting new programs or scholarship programs from the state of iowa, is called future ready iowa or if a student qualifies for iowa's last dollar scholarship, they could have their tuition completely paid for by the state, as long as they are majoring in one of the qualifying career fields. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick. for more information on which career fields qualify for the last dollar scholarship, we'll have a link on our website at kimt dot com. find this story under local news.//// continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow a scary situation