Speech to Text for Rochester Cooling Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cooling station-vo-3 midwest weather can be brutal. whether it be the bone- chilling winters... or hot and humid summers. with warmer weather in the forecast... it can be a worry for people with no where else to go. xxx it's summer. you're not going to get frostbite or anything. cools-vo-1 lowerthird2line:salvation army offers cool place to go during summer rochester, mn that's why the salvation army in rochester is providing this place to cool off. the space can hold up to 150 people. the goal is to provide safety from the heat.xxx cools-sot-1 lowerthird2line:rebecca snapp director of community engagement, rochester salvation army we talk a lot in the winter time about how exposure to the cold is really dangerous to people but heat can be just as dangerous. people can get sunburned, they can get sun stroke, dehydration is something that we really have a concern about. so we just want to make sure everybody has a place to go where exposure to heat is not putting people at risk. the space is open from 8 a-m to 4 p-m monday thru friday. it's located on first avenue northeast in rochester. / after