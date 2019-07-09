Speech to Text for 2nd Best MN City to Live In

rochester may be best known as the home of the mayo clinic...but it's also a great city in which to live. rochester voted 2nd best mn city to live in rochester, mn the chamber of commerce voted rochester as the second best minnesota city in which to live because of the well paying jobs at mayo and ibm. rochester beat out larger cities including minneapolis. bob hubert has lived in rochester for about 20-years. he says there is a lot that makes the med city special. bob hubert resident great place for families good park system a lot of facilities for playing the school system is awesome. the city that beat rochester was eden prairie. the chamber of commerce says the close proximity to the twin cities makes it the perfect combination of pay and quality of life.