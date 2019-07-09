Speech to Text for Pledge of Allegiance Debate

pledge of allegiance-stngr-2 president trump is tweeting about the land of 10- thousand lakes... after a minnesota city council voted to drop the pledge of allegiance from its meetings. kimt news three's calyn thompson hit the streets of rochester to see what people in our area think about the issue. she now joins us live. xxx pledge of allegiance-lintro-2 george - in the land of the free and home of the brave...many people seem to have strong opinions about the patriotic words of the pledge of allegiance. xxx pledge of allegiance-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:importance of the pledge of allegiance kimt news 3 nat: i pledge allegiance to the flag of the united states of america. and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under god, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. they're words intended to remind us of who we are and committed to memory for generations. pledge of allegiance-lpkg-3 larisa garcia it's something that we used to do in school ya know like every morning before first period started whether it was elementary, middle school. pledge of allegiance-lpkg-5 you might take them granted unless you weren't permitted to say them anymore. pledge of allegiance-lpkg-4 scott ramey i don't know why it would be removed. it'd be like cutting our flag poles down. pledge of allegiance-lpkg-6 nat: all in favor last month - the city council in st. louis park, minnesota voted unanimously to stop reciting the pledge at its meetings. council members cited an effort to be more inclusive to new residents and non-citizens. nat but uproar at last night's meeting caused the council to rethink. even president trump tweeted - "outrage is growing in the great state of minnesota where our patriots are now having to fight for the right to say the pledge of allegiance. i will be fighting with you." the debate has ignited passions--- with many willing to weigh in.. pledge of allegiance-lpkg-7 kay goodstadt this is the united states of america. and we do have individual freedoms in this country. and we also have pride in our country, or we should, or we would like to still. pledge of allegiance-ltag-2 as far as what's going on in st. louis park... no vote was taken last night. two proposals were introduced to either reverse the decision or continue the discussion with input from the community. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. we looked up different city council agendas. rochester, austin, and albert lea city councils do say the pledge of allegiance. mason city city council does not. /