Speech to Text for Volunteers Cleaning Up Oxbow Park

to bounce back...jeremiah? xxx oxbow flood-lpkg-1 oxbow flood-lpkg-4 vo:rising waters at oxbow park caused major destruction. sot: it was worse than our 2010 flood. vo:the park received nearly seven inches of rain...uprooting trees and scattering picnic tables. nat: vo:water levels receeded as community members came together. oxbow flood-lpkg-5 sot: when i heard the park was flooded i was like oh no not again. oxbow flood-lpkg-6 vo:jim miesbauer says seeing the damage left him speechless. sot: unbelievable it's the highest. ive been here 45 years and never seen it this high. vo:clearing out the debris is vicente de leon. he is one of the volunteers giving up his tuesday to help spruce up the park that created so many special memories in his life. oxbow flood-lpkg-3 sot: came out here as a kid a lot running around in the woods i would go fishing and swimming all that going hikes with buddies as i got older. oxbow flood-lpkg-7 vo:people of all ages are pitching in. logan clapper is spending the day with his grandfather clearing out rubble that washed ashore. oxbow flood-lpkg-8 sot: it's been really flooded here and it just trashed the entire place so we're trying to help it. oxbow flood-lpkg-9 vo:community members are removing damaged trees..nat..and setting them a blaze. a sight putting a smile on park superintendent karlin ziegler's face. oxbow flood-lpkg-10 sot: really special to see how many other people in the community love this park and are willing to put there blood sweat and tears on helping us get this place up and restored again. because we're getting paid to do this the volunteers are not today there's been more than 40 people who are working to clean up debris at the park. right now- reopening the park is still up in the air. kimt.com:local news and if you'd like to help staff clean up oxbow park - head to kimt dot com and look for this story under local news. / otsheadline:mn wage theft