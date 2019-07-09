Speech to Text for Preventing Parvo

two puppies were recently surrendered to the humane society of freeborn county. they became very sick - were diagnosed with parvo-virus - and sadly - they died. the disease can be deadly for dogs - but it's also preventable. kimt news three's maleeha kamal is finding out what you can do to protect your pets. i was told that last week two dog tested positive for parvo at this shelter and then later died. "you know shelters everywhere have experienced parvo." and now this shelter has experienced it again - for a second time in about 5 years. christa deboer is the shelter manager for the humane society of freeborn county. she says it all started with two puppies that were surrendered to the shelter. it soon became obvious - the puppies were very sick. "parvo hits fast." despite emergency vet care - the puppies didn't survive. parvo is a highly contagious virus that often puts unvaccinated dogs at risk. it's be spread through feces symptoms can include loss of appetite; abdominal pain, bloating and fever. and it can be deadly. but not all cases end in death. meet bo. he's a parvo survivor. when bo was just a week old he and his siblings were diagnosed with parvo. "there were severn pups in the liter two of them did not survive." but this did not stop his owner michelle nelson from falling in love. now 4 years later he has a purpose. - he greets customers at the pet authority in albert lea. "he is doing very very well today and we are thankful for all the work that the local humane society put into the liter to help them be healthy." bo and his sibling case has served as a lesson and prepared the shelter for this time around. deboer says normally the shelter intake protocol meant vaccinating dogs after a one week period. now they make sure all dogs get needed their parvo shot immediately. "we are way better prepared. we kind of knew what we were dealing with. we shut down the shelter as you know." deboer says the only way to protect your dog is through vaccination. and bo is a reminder that these dogs can go on to live healthy and normal lives. they are now monitoring the dogs in this shelter for the next two weeks. reporting in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three. puppies between six weeks and six months old - unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated dogs are most at risk for contracting parvo.