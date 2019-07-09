Speech to Text for Shooting Star Trail expansion

trail system-vo-2 a popular biking and walking trail could soon be expanding. the mower county board of commissioners is giving the green light to extend the shooting star trail from leroy to the wapsi-great western line trail in iowa. trail system-vo-1 trail system-vo-4 leonard weydert walks a mile every day on the trail in adams. the 84 year old man has been exploring the path for years - even before it was officially named the shooting star trail. he sees a lot of bicyclists out here - and hopes expanding it will encourage more people to use it.xxx trail system-sot-1 trail system-sot-2 "oh yeah i think there will be some that will ride from iowa up here and back and forth." the county engineer will now be figuring out how to fund the four-mile expansion of the trail. /