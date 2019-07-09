Speech to Text for Study finds parents wish kids were back in school

parents, you may be scared to say it out loud.... you're getting sick of watching your kids (all day while their on summer vacation. well, you're not alone. a new survey by groupon finds that most parents wish their kids were back in school just 13 days into summer vacation. kimt news three's annalisa pardo talked to people in the medácity to see if they feel the same way... annalisa what did parents have to say? tyler and arielle á even just spending the morning at this playground and seeing parents with the kids, it looks like a lot of work. and so it makes sense that summer can be tiring for parents. while summer is a vacation for kids, not so much for parents. most parents are ready for kids to go back to school less than 2 weeks into summer vacation... by september, the survey finds 75% of parents are ready for kids to go back. we wanted to see if the numbers fell true in rochester... and asked some couragous parents the question á can you relate parents getting to tired of watching kids when school's i totally understand that. we actually don't send our kids to day care so we do fullátime daycare in the home. and yes, every once in a while you do kind of need a break. it surprises me, cause i never get sick of kids. i love my time with my child, i'm not tired all of the time but it's definitely important for moms and dads to take breaks so their whole identity isn't just wrapped up in being mom and dad. making sure kids are entertained throughout the summer can get expensive. we'll tell you on average how much money parents spend to entertain kids over summer coming up in about 20 minutes.