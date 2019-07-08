Clear

Nashua-Plainfield defeats West Fork in walk-off fashion

his camera. katie and george á i talked at six o'clock tonight about how fans in rockford tonight would be treated to a good one and that couldn't have been any closer to the truth. as west fork took on nashuaá plainfield. we start in the fouth inning as west fork has a nicely hit ball to the outfield good for an rábái as morgan meier is able to beat the tag. next inning á meier with the grounder to short and is safe at first on the error á and the warhawks score the go ahead run. but being the home team has its perks á the warhawks forget about the runner at third á throwing down to second á and breanna hackmann scores safely. and a bloop single from leann ripley would seal the deal... and the huskies walkoff with the seven to six victory.xxx i was kind of nervous at first but got up there first pitch and took it á pretty
