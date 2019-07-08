Clear

Week 7 IHSBCA Poll

Week 7 IHSBCA Poll

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 10:54 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Week 7 IHSBCA Poll

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

1a - newman catholic remains king over the class with a 26-3 record. saint ansgar holds on to seventh while west fork continues to receive votes. in class 2a - new hampton sits seventh at 25-6. and they made their way into the poll last week but fall out of the top ten this week - the mason city mohawks receive votes this
