Speech to Text for Week 7 IHSBCA Poll

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

1a - newman catholic remains king over the class with a 26-3 record. saint ansgar holds on to seventh while west fork continues to receive votes. in class 2a - new hampton sits seventh at 25-6. and they made their way into the poll last week but fall out of the top ten this week - the mason city mohawks receive votes this