Funds designated to help homeless in Med City

$15,000 approved by city councilors to help the county and businesses acquire a consulting firm, to create comprehensive plan to combat homelessness.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 10:51 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

continuing coverage we have continuing coverage for you as the city of rochester continues to cope with the growing population... and a rise in homelessness. tonight the city council voted to approve 15 thousand dollars to help the county, and businesses including mayo clinic, hire a consulting service. the hope is that the consultant will result in a comprehensive plan for the coming winter. the rochester community is excited about "i want to see less homeless people on the street and more in places that are good shelters for them to sleep, eat, think." the money is coming from the city's contingency fund./// also happening at tonight's city council meeting... councilors approved up to 115áthousand dollars in coaltion for rochester area housing funds to create more affordable housing in the growing community. and the movers and shakers tabled a resolution in support of the prairie island indian community land trust... which includes elk run property á located between oronoco and pine island. the council wants to learn more about what the tribe looks to use the land for. tomorrow kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is talking to the tribal president á to learn more about
