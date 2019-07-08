Speech to Text for Historic flooding forces business owner to rebuild

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kimt news 3 continues to follow the aftermath of historic flooding in southern minnesota. and as chris mentioned á the chance for more rain lingers in our forecast. leaving some concerned about the potentional for more flooding... take a look... this is last friday evening in dodge and olmsted counties. torrential rains flooding basements... and forcing the closure of major roadways... the impact of flooding is being felt well beyond residences and roadways. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us in studio to tell us about an oronoco man's business ... struggling to stay afloat. brooke. katie, george, even over a week after all of the flooding... people are still picking up the pieces. today i heard one luthiers story, take a look brandon evans is a luthier through and through "make them play as best they can" he fixes string instruments out of his home "the biggest reward for me is being able to go watch a band play after working on their instruments." but his passioná and careerá came to a screeching halt last week. "the water was just coming up faster than we could keep up with." heavy rain flooded his home. "the ground was just so saturated with water that it was just coming up. we went down to the basement and you could just hear it gurgling from the foundation water coming up from the bottom." he lost nearly everything he used to make his instrument repairs and damaged his home. "band saws, a drill press, just different sanders... " as soon as the music community heard about the destruction done they made a gofund me page to help. "i was contemplating what career do i do next? but seeing the support and everyone who has donated to the gofund me and everyone who has contacted us and let us know, i can't just quit." brandon hopes to be repairing instruments again by august. "i gotta keep doing it. gotta keep going day the music community has also set up a benefit for evans guitar repair on the 28th at pure rock studios. thank you brooke. he says insurance has been a struggle to deal with and encourages others to get the details on what exactly their insurance would cover in case of something