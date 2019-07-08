Speech to Text for IOWA OPIOID DEATHS DECLINE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as opioid overdoses continue to climb across much of the nation á the scene is very different in iowa. the iowa bureau of health statistics is saying opioidá related deaths are down across the state... kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live in the newsroom... nick á how do those statistics hold up in mason city? george and katie á iowa had 137 opioid related deaths in 2018... a sharp decline from the 206 deaths in 20á17. while statewide the numbers are decreasing... mason city fire department tells me number of overdose calls are staying the same. "we're not seeing increases, we're not seeing sharp decreases, we're just kind of even keel." since the start of the year, mason city fire department has responded to around 16 calls for opioid overdoses. in 2018 á they had 30 for the entire calender year. deputy chief dave johnson, who is in charge of the department's paramedic program, says opioids aren't the only problem. "we've seen a rise in some of the illegal drugs. meth is up. we've actually seen a rise in heroin." last summer, the state used federal grant money to give 4áthousand narcan kits to pharmacists. it's the same medication paramedics use on scene.. to treat an overdose. first responders can administer narcan either intraveinously or through the nose. from what he's seen, deputy chief johnson says he doesn't think the opioid problem is getting better. "it's something that we're seeing nationwide, i don't believe it's going to go away any time soon we're just fortunate i spoke to a mason city resident offá camera ... who tells me she thinks some people are just born wired for addiction, making it all the easier for them to get hooked on drugs. live in the mason city newsroom, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. according to the iowa board of pharmacy, a prescription is not required for narcan. the lifeásaving medication is available at walámart and hyávee pharmacies, and at walgreens. it's a