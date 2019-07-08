Speech to Text for Newman Catholic softball cruises, defeats West Bend Mallard in regionals

staying with playoff softball, newman catholic was ready to get their postseason going, as they hosted west bendá mallard. west bend gets on the board first á then newman's hailey worman slashes it to left field á a runner scores as the knights take the lead. after allowing that run, paige leninger was lights out á she wouldn't allow a run the rest of the game. and then she shows off the glove, the quick grounder, she'll turn that one into a double play. then top of the fifth, leninger gets the strikeout to end it. newman moves on 11á1.// "i think that that was a good start to regionals and i think that'll give us the confidence that we need to get going, we needed that win bad and we did it early, got it done and we're ready to