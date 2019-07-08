Clear

Newman Catholic softball cruises, defeats West Bend Mallard in regionals

Newman is moving on.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

staying with playoff softball, newman catholic was ready to get their postseason going, as they hosted west bendá mallard. west bend gets on the board first á then newman's hailey worman slashes it to left field á a runner scores as the knights take the lead. after allowing that run, paige leninger was lights out á she wouldn't allow a run the rest of the game. and then she shows off the glove, the quick grounder, she'll turn that one into a double play. then top of the fifth, leninger gets the strikeout to end it. newman moves on 11á1.// "i think that that was a good start to regionals and i think that'll give us the confidence that we need to get going, we needed that win bad and we did it early, got it done and we're ready to
