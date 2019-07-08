Speech to Text for Rushing waters

flash flooding can happen instantly, thus the name flash flooding. that was what a homeless man encountered this weekend. flood volunteers-vo-1 lowerthird2line:heavy rain keeps fire department busy rochester, mn a 9-1-1 call came in just before 7 o'clock saturday evening....about the man sleeping on a picnic table at kutzky park. rushing waters quickly trapped the man on top of the table. rochester fire crew members including brett knapp were able to rescue the man safely. knapp says being stranded can happen quickly. flood volunteers-sot-1 flood volunteers-sot-3 lowerthird2line:cpt. brett knapp rochester fire department the main thing for people to do is to try and just be aware of the water levels and stay away until they receed. flood volunteers-sot-4 rushing water carries a lot of force. experts advise you to pay attention to the weather if you plan on being near any streams.