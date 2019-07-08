Speech to Text for Flooding insurance

seen historic and damaging flooding over the last few weeks. just this weekend - heavy rains resulted in even more people's homes falling victim to flood damage. kimt news annalise johnson is live now - breaking down some of your insurance options to protect yourself and your home. annalise?xxx live travel hotel demolition-lintro-2 katie - george - i'm here in front of the zumbro river in rochester which as you can see is still high from friday's heavy rains. some areas of the city flooded friday and saturday. today - i spoke to a local insurance agent about protections homeowners may or may not have.xxx flood insurance-pack-1 flood insurance-pkg-5 mike sick is an agent at atlas insurance brokers in rochester. his clients have been calling with flood concerns.. flood insurance-pkg-3 "we have been quite busy the last few weeks with a lot of calls from people with water in their basements, water around their house, enquiring if they have particular coverage on their home insurance." flood insurance-pkg-4 here's a look at the flooding in rochester this past weekend... flood insurance is a federal program and takes 30 days to kick in. if your home has recent flood damage and you didn't already have flood insurance - sick explains buying it now won't help you now - but could protect you in the future. flood insurance-pkg-6 "if people did not have flood insurance before the recent damage, there would be no coverage for that. in the future, we can always look at a policy. if that's something you're worried about, definitely give us a call. we'd like to have those conversations." flood insurance-pkg-9 basic homeowners insurance does not cover external water coming into the home... however - it can help in some situations. flood insurance-pkg-8 "one thing that we have been seeing especially in the kasson area is water backup and that's something that you can endorse in your home insurance for water and sewer backup coming in from a drain or a toilet if it backed up into the home, there can be coverage for that." travel hotel demolition-ltag-2 if you do have water damage - sick advises you find the source and stop it the best you can to prevent more damage. live in rochester - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. according to the federal emergency management agency - just one inch of water can cause 25- thousand dollars of damage to a home. / flooding follow jeremiah-bpclip-4 flooding