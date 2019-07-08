Clear

I-90 Paving begins

It's a headache for travelers.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for I-90 Paving begins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

home. interstate travel headaches-vo-4 paving along a 12-mile stretch of i-90 near albert lea is set to begin this week. so some westbound lanes have been shifted to the eastbound side of the interstate. interstate travel headaches-vo-1 interstate travel headaches-vo-3 ken bertelson has lived in albert lea for 80 years. he has traveled this stretch of road often and used to cringe everytime he did so. while inconvenient, he says the new concrete overlay is needed.xxx interstate travel headaches-sot-1 interstate travel headaches-sot-3 "we got a pretty good return on our tax dollars i feel." a spokesperson for mndot says the paving should increase the road's lifespan by another 35 years. / the fourth of july weekend is over...
Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking sunshine to start your weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flooding insurance

Image

I-90 Paving begins

Image

Fireworks citations

Image

Voting over the phone

Image

Demolition of Travelers Hotel

Image

Assessing Flood Damage

Image

Arena Construction Progress

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Storms Tuesday, turning hot later this week

Image

My Money Community Spotlight: Family Promise

Image

Overnight fire at Greene lumberyard

Community Events