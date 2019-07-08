Speech to Text for I-90 Paving begins

home. interstate travel headaches-vo-4 paving along a 12-mile stretch of i-90 near albert lea is set to begin this week. so some westbound lanes have been shifted to the eastbound side of the interstate. interstate travel headaches-vo-1 interstate travel headaches-vo-3 ken bertelson has lived in albert lea for 80 years. he has traveled this stretch of road often and used to cringe everytime he did so. while inconvenient, he says the new concrete overlay is needed.xxx interstate travel headaches-sot-1 interstate travel headaches-sot-3 "we got a pretty good return on our tax dollars i feel." a spokesperson for mndot says the paving should increase the road's lifespan by another 35 years. / the fourth of july weekend is over...