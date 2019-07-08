Speech to Text for Fireworks citations

fines-bpclip-3 if you noticed a difference in how many fireworks were shot of this year - we're looking into why. in november of last year, the mason city council voted to change the fireworks ordinance - which impacted when and where they could be set off. now - kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is finding out how the first fourth of july under the new law went. he joins us live now - nick? live nick mini pkg-lintro-2 surprisingly, no citations were written for violations of the fireworks ordinance. that's because over the holiday, police took a different approach to enforcement.xx xx fireworks complaints fines-mpkg-1 fireworks complaints fines-mpkg-3 mason city police chief jeff brinkley says instead of writing citations for fireworks violations, they decided to turn those calls into a teachable moment. lowerthird2line:chief jeff brinkley mason city police department "we've really kind of taken a shot at this as education first and enforcement second in trying to get that done and i think we found a lot of people just didn't know what the expectation was." fireworks complaints fines-mpkg-5 authorities responded to 72 calls - relating to fireworks - since july 1st. ten of those calls resulted in a verbal warning. brinkley says the number of calls they received was about half as many as last year. "i think we're on the right track and i think the change in legislation from the council about where fireworks were available along with the shooting times certainly made an impact on the reduced number of calls for service that we've seen as a whole for this year. nick mini pkg-ltag-2 now, of those calls police responded to, thankfully none involved any fireworks- related injuries. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. / if you want to use fireworks again, you will have to wait another year. the mason city council did vote last year to prohibit them on december 31st. / worth co gun crime-mapvo-9 a lake