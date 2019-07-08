Speech to Text for Voting over the phone

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

voting by phone-vo-5 voting by phone-vo-4 imagine being able to vote over the phone. it's going to become a reality for the democratic party in two states come february. voting by phone-vo-1 lowerthird2line:caucusing by phone mason city, ia the iowa and nevada democratic parties are allowing voters who have registered with the democratic party to vote by a phone call during the february caucuses. voters will need to properly i-d themselves - and will be given a pin to use when calling in. linda willeke was part of the democratic caucus in 2007 - and believes it's important to branch out and use technology in the voting process.xxx voting by phone-sot-1 lowerthird2line:linda willeke mason city, ia "people live with their phones, they carry with them with all the time. it's very much a part of everyone's life it seems like, so i think it's natural to bring the caucus and voting process into it." the caucus starts on february 3rd. / still ahead in sports - the latest rankings for iowa baseball teams