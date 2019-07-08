Speech to Text for Demolition of Travelers Hotel

flood follow-stngr-2 clean up efforts are underway after the downpour communities across our area saw...especially dodge and olmsted county. as the damage left by mother nature is assessed...k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live from a bathroom...the source of many unwelcome flooding surprises. xxx flood follow-lintro-2 amy - people in dodge county are dealing with flooded homes and backed up sewage systems due to the heavy rainfall. i spoke to the dodge county emergency manager today who's out assessing damages...hopin g to get aid to those impacted by the storm. flood follow-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:assessing flood damage dodge co., mn vo: the last week has been anything but summer bliss - for keith cocker. flood follow-lpkg-4 sot: we had the sewer water come up into our basement and flood our flooring. lowerthird2line:assessing flood damage dodge co., mn vo:cocker just purchased his home in october. in the last week and a half...his house has been hit hard by mother nature... not once, but twice. sot: we had to completely rip up all the carpet and padding in the floor and we had three children that lived down stairs. we have five total now we go from a four bedroom house to a two bedroom house for a family of seven. vo:cocker isn't alone in dealing with devastation. creeks overflowed their banks... leaving many roads and bridges damaged. take a look at this... cocker's laundry room and bathroom filled with unknown brown liquid. sot: beautiful play area for our children is now concrete. vo:matthew maas is the dodge county emergency management director. he's been out evaluating the damage in his community. sot: it's heartbreaking doing this because we're seeing all kinds of homes with damage. vo:so much destruction... maas says the county is applying for aid... to help people like keith cocker rebuild their damaged homes. sot: gather up all those results from all of those homes that are impacted and put that together in a report that we give to the state and federal government. volunteer organizations are coming into the county to help communities as they wait for aid. maas says if you have damage to your home from flooding contact the county. you can find that number on our website at kimt dot com. reporting live jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. the county also wants to remind people... to be alert of volunteers trying to sell them anything... more than likely it is not legitimate. instead you're asked to call the county and alert them. lowerthirdbanner:charges