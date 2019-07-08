Speech to Text for Arena Construction Progress

progress-stngr-5 driving through downtown mason city - you may notice arguably the biggest piece of the project going up. the multi purpose arena. it only broke ground in february - but progress is humming along. kimt news three' alex jirgens brings us continuing coverage from the site of the new arena at southbridge mall - alex? xxx rcr progress-lintro-4 george - right behind me you can see the roof of the new arena has been topped out. now they're working on the walls and the inside of the new arena in the hope to have it completed by november. and it's not just the arena that's also taking shape - other parts of the project are going up as well.xxx rcr progress-lpkg-1 rcr progress-lpkg-7 voters approved it in 20-17. while it's had it's fits - hiccups - and controversy - construction has made the river city renaissance project a reality. ron hanna is an avid hockey fan. he started mason city youth hockey when he got to town in the early 70s. rcr progress-lpkg-8 "from '73 to '83 it was all outdoors. and then 83 we got the rink out there at the fairgrounds." rcr progress-lpkg-9 now that construction on the club's new home is in motion - hanna says he's ready to see it come alive. "we were here for groundbreaking, and we stop by once a week to check on what the progress is, just eyeball it. i've been meaning to get in there and take a look, but i haven't had a chance yet." city administrator aaron burnett was instrumental in getting the project moving. rcr progress-lpkg-10 "ice sports really needed us to move quicker. we needed to get the arena in place because we knew they were struggling with an antiquated system that was getting almost impossible to repair and costing them an exorbitant amount of money to start up every year." rcr progress-lpkg-11 events are already booked for the new venue - with mason city youth hockey planning to move in upon completion. burnett says city council is making this all possible. "i think the community's going to enjoy getting into the space and seeing what's been constructed with the tax dollars they've dedicated for the project. i think this is a great project." / the north iowa bulls - which are sub-leasing the arena from the city and mason city youth hockey - are set to move in this winter as well. in the event if there are delays - they say splitting between the old barn and the new arena is an option. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. before mason city youth hockey says goodbye to the north iowa recreational arena - hanna says an alumni game is being scheduled to mark the transition in november. / flood