Speech to Text for Fire at Greene lumberyard

right now... we have breaking news this morning coming out of greene iowa where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a lumber yard. these are pictures from the marble rock fire department. you can see smoke coming from the scene and it looks like a building has been badly burned. no word yet on if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire or what started it. we're working to get more information for you this morning, so stay with kimt news three as we continue to follow this