Clear

Fire at Greene lumberyard

Fire crews responded to a fire Monday.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 7:43 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 7:43 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Fire at Greene lumberyard

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right now... we have breaking news this morning coming out of greene iowa where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a lumber yard. these are pictures from the marble rock fire department. you can see smoke coming from the scene and it looks like a building has been badly burned. no word yet on if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire or what started it. we're working to get more information for you this morning, so stay with kimt news three as we continue to follow this
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking sunshine to start your weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire at Greene lumberyard

Image

Tracking a Sunny Start to the Work Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Sunny skies Monday, rain chances return Tuesday

Image

Two North Iowa sisters raise butterflies

Image

North Iowa Youth Center celebrates 21 years

Image

Charley Western Trail replacement bridge update

Image

People in Rochester celebrate the World Cup win

Image

Summer camp builds lasting change in Pine Island

Image

Ober's grand slam leads Honkers to 5-2 win.

Image

jeremiah standup

Community Events